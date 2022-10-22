 
sports
Saturday Oct 22 2022
By
Faizan Lakhani

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma breaks silence on Pakistan tour controversy

By
Faizan Lakhani

Saturday Oct 22, 2022

Indian Skipper Rohit Sharma. — AFP/File
Indian Skipper Rohit Sharma. — AFP/File 

  • Rohit says decision will be taken by BCCI. 
  • Says team is focusing on World Cup right now. 
  • Pakistan team can be challenging for us, he adds.

MELBOURNE: Indian Skipper Rohit Sharma reacted to the off-the-field tensions between Pakistan and Indian cricket boards after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) decided against touring Pakistan for the Asia Cup 2023.  

On Tuesday, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah unilaterally announced that India won’t be touring Pakistan for the Asian event. Shah also said that the board will insist on a neutral venue for the tournament.

Speaking about the ongoing issue, Rohit said that the decision will be taken by the BCCI. "We are focusing on the T20 World Cup for now," he said. 

The skipper said that he is hoping for a complete match against Pakistan tomorrow (October 23). The match is expected to be affected by rain as the weather department has predicted showers on Sunday in Melbourne.

"Pakistan's bowling is very good and can be challenging for us, however, our batting is good too," he added. 

Rohit said that we will have to focus on bowling and fielding to win the match, adding that it was important to work on the flaws after the last World Cup humiliation. 

Talking about the Pakistan team, he said that the current squad is very challenging as the team played well in the World Cup and Asia Cup.

More From Sports:

T20 World Cup 2022: Pakistan's Masood clears tests after blow to head

T20 World Cup 2022: Pakistan's Masood clears tests after blow to head
'Tennis mom': Sania Mirza teaches son how to play the sport

'Tennis mom': Sania Mirza teaches son how to play the sport
Shadab confident of another good show against India

Shadab confident of another good show against India
T20 World Cup: Babar Azam-led side holds first training session ahead of Pak-India match

T20 World Cup: Babar Azam-led side holds first training session ahead of Pak-India match
India's Pant gets 'goosebumps' playing Pakistan

India's Pant gets 'goosebumps' playing Pakistan
Ireland dump Windies from T20 World Cup, reach Super 12's

Ireland dump Windies from T20 World Cup, reach Super 12's
T20 World Cup: Shan Masood taken to hospital due to head injury

T20 World Cup: Shan Masood taken to hospital due to head injury

T20 World Cup 2022: Pakistan match schedule, squad for ICC event

T20 World Cup 2022: Pakistan match schedule, squad for ICC event
‘Always special playing against Pakistan’: Rishabh Pant says ahead of T20 World Cup clash

‘Always special playing against Pakistan’: Rishabh Pant says ahead of T20 World Cup clash
Squads for the Super 12 round of the T20 World Cup

Squads for the Super 12 round of the T20 World Cup
‘That isn’t our call,’ BCCI says on decision against touring Pakistan

‘That isn’t our call,’ BCCI says on decision against touring Pakistan
India to visit Bangladesh in December for ODIs and Tests

India to visit Bangladesh in December for ODIs and Tests