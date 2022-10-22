 
Saturday Oct 22 2022
Taylor Swift's reacts to 'Midnights' breaking Spotify 'Single-Day Album Stream' record

Saturday Oct 22, 2022

Taylor Swift released her tenth studio album, Midnights, on October 21, 2022 and Swifties rushed to hear the artist’s musical creation.

With a high influx of listeners, Spotify revealed that Swift’s Midnights officially became the most-streamed project in a single day in the streaming service’s history.

Sharing Spotify’s tweet, a pleasantly surprised Swift wrote, “How did I get this lucky, having you guys out here doing something this mind-blowing?! Like what even just happened??!?!”

The broken record announcement came hours after some Twitter users reported that Spotify briefly crashed Thursday night as fans flocked to the app to listen to the record as it was released, Rolling Stone reported.

Though Spotify did not immediately release the official streaming numbers, with the accomplishment, Swift beats out Bad Bunny’s previously held record after Un Verano Sin Ti garnered 183 million streams when it was released in May. (Before Benito, Drake broke the record with 176.8 million for Certified Lover Boy.)

Leading up to the album release, the crooner collaborated with the streaming service to promote the album by dropping bits of her lyrics on massive billboards in cities across the world, which included Nashville, New York City, São Paulo, and London.

Among the lyrics were “Just like clockwork, the dominoes cascaded in a line” in Brazil, “I polish up real nice,” in England, and “I should not be left to my own devices” on the east coast.

Per the outlet, the partnership with Spotify strengthens the relationship between Swift and the streaming platform, from which Swift originally pulled her music from in 2014.

“As part of my new contract with Universal Music Group, I asked that any sale of their Spotify shares result in a distribution of money to their artist, non-recoupable,” Swift wrote in an Instagram post in 2018, when her music made it back on the platform. “They have generously agreed to this, at what they believe will be much better terms than paid out previously by other major labels.”

