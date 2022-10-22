Kim Kardashian badly wants to finalize Kanye West divorce: ‘Best birthday present’

File Footage

Kim Kardashian believes finalizing divorce from her ex-husband Kanye West would be the best present for her 42nd birthday.

The reality TV star has confidence that this year will be her “best year ever” as she is “single, strong, and equipped to manage her empire the way that she wants it.”

An insider told Hollywood Life that The Kardashians star “wants this divorce to be finalized now more than ever. Kim believes that finalizing their divorce would be the best birthday present ever.”

Kim “is trying to separate herself” from Ye aside from forming an “amicable co-parenting arrangement” with him, added the source.

“She has tried so hard to not let Kanye’s recent actions affect her, but it has been very hard,” the insider spoke of West's antisemitic remarks and his rants about the Kardashian/Jenner clans.

“Kim has struggled quite a bit this past year with all the Kanye drama so she’s looking at her birthday as an opportunity for a fresh start,” the outlet shared.

This comes after Ye vowed during an interview with Piers Morgan that he will always be a “protector” of Kim despite parting ways with her in 2021 after eight-year romance.

“I will love her for life and oddly enough I will protect her,” he said. “I may be divorced on paper, but I’m not divorced of the idea of being the protector.”



