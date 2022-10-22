Taylor Swift fans speculate song ‘Vigilante S---’ is about Scooter Braun

Taylor Swift is known for sneaking in cryptic messages and references from her life into her song lyrics. This time around it was no different.

With her Midnights album out, fans are now speculating that the second track on the album, Vigilante S---, is a diss track directed towards music executive Scooter Braun. Moreover, this is also the one song on the album that the singer has written all by herself.

Swift and Braun had a public feud back in 2019 when Braun purchased the master rights to the singer’s early albums after he acquired her former label, Big Machine Label Group. The move, which Swift called her “worst case scenario,” has led the pop star to re-record her music, per Pitchfork.

To back this claim, according to the Vulture, Swift is referencing some big news relating to Braun in the lyrics.

“While he was doin’ lines and crossin’ all of mine” is instant-classic Swift wordplay, but it’s what comes after that packs the punch, “Someone told his white-collar crimes to the FBI,” she says, a possible reference to a recent fraud lawsuit against Braun.”

In another lyrics, the outlet reports, she also points out how Braun actually cheated on his ex-wife. Picture me, thick as thieves with your ex-wife,” she taunts after referencing some “cold-hard proof.” But as juicy as the receipts are, they don’t carry the track. As on Swift’s best referential songs, she gives just enough what, when, and where to keep listeners invested while staying focused on the why and how: emotions and conflict.”

Furthermore, Us Weekly reported that Scooter and Yael will share 50/50 custody of their three kids, but he acknowledged that because of his busy work schedule, the kids will spend more time with Yael after finalising their divorce. Hence the lyrics, “Now she gets the house, gets the kids, gets the pride.”

Swifties on the other hand also weigh in on the situation:



