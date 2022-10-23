 
entertainment
Sunday Oct 23 2022
Piers Morgan reveals he and Cristiano Ronaldo 'text all the time'

Sunday Oct 23, 2022

TV presenter Piers Morgan has been defending Cristiano Ronaldo since he was dropped for Manchester United's trip to Chelsea on Saturday as punishment for refusing to go on as a late substitute and for leaving early in Wednesday's win over Tottenham.

Ronaldo will miss Saturday's Premier League game against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge after being dropped by manager Erik ten Hag as punishment for refusing to play as a substitute in Wednesday's 2-0 win against Tottenham at Old Trafford.

Morgan sent out multiple tweets in favor of the star footballer. When a user took a dig at him saying "I love how you always tag him in the hopes he can see you defending him 20 times a day" Morgan revealed, "We text all the time mate, relax. It’s what GOATs do."

