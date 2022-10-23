 
entertainment
Sunday Oct 23 2022
By
Web Desk

'Game of Thrones' actor on 'Spider-Man: No Way Home': 'I don't care'

Game of Thrones actor Maise Williams opened up about her disappointment with Spider-Man: No Way Home.

During an interview with the Frank Film Club podcast, the 25-year-old told her most disappointing film of 2021, "My biggest film disappointment was the new 'Spider-Man'. Not 'Far From Home'. They all have really similar titles. But it just wasn't my fave. They had Benedict Cumberbatch come in and play Doctor Strange. And then they had the three Spider-Men all together. It was that one."

The New Mutants actor said the latest Spiderman missed the mark from the earlier two Spidey movies, "And I feel like they were just so excited to get them all on screen together that it just missed a little bit of the soul. But I love this new reboot and I will watch the next one. But it was just a little bit disappointing.

"I just think that they started exploring so much. Like, I was so with these characters. Just above it being Spider-Man, I was loving the journey of each film. But this one felt like it was lacking just a little bit."

Willaims noted that when "Aunt May died" in the film, she thought, "Aunt May died, and in that Andrew Garfield reboot I was sobbing, and like when Aunt May died [in 'No Way Home'] the pacing of it, I was like 'Oh, somehow I don't really care.' Maybe I've changed." 

