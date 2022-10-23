 
entertainment
Sunday Oct 23 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle breaks cover for first time Since Deal or No Deal drama

By
Web Desk

Sunday Oct 23, 2022

Meghan Markle breaks cover for first time Since Deal or No Deal drama
Meghan Markle breaks cover for first time Since Deal or No Deal drama

Meghan Markle has just taken to the streets, and for the very first time since her comments about Deal or No Deal went public.

The Duchess of Sussex made rounds near Montecito, her long-time abode with her husband Prince Harry and kids Archie as well as Lilibet.

For the outing, Meghan sported a strapless black jumper, an olive sweater, her famed accessories and a subdued pendant which was paired with a wide-brim sun hat in a brown, black bucket bag and sunglasses.

She also appeared to be carrying an all-natural look for the friendly stroll around town and tied it all in with brown strappy sandals.

Meghan Markle breaks cover for first time Since Deal or No Deal drama
Meghan Markle breaks cover for first time Since Deal or No Deal drama

In her hand was a bag from Wendy Foster, which is a women’s boutique specializing in high-end fashion, particularly sportswear that sells for hundreds of dollars apiece.

Meghan Markle breaks cover for first time Since Deal or No Deal drama
Meghan Markle breaks cover for first time Since Deal or No Deal drama


More From Entertainment:

Johnny Depp ‘intentionally altered’ audio tapes of Amber Heard

Johnny Depp ‘intentionally altered’ audio tapes of Amber Heard
King Charles III ‘paying close attention’ to Meghan Markle’s interviews

King Charles III ‘paying close attention’ to Meghan Markle’s interviews
Princess Beatrice ‘supports’ film about dyslexia but leaves without watching it

Princess Beatrice ‘supports’ film about dyslexia but leaves without watching it
Olivia Wilde’s nanny accuses Harry Styles, Florence Pugh of having ‘brief affair’

Olivia Wilde’s nanny accuses Harry Styles, Florence Pugh of having ‘brief affair’
The Crown 'vicious' plotline would have 'destroyed' old Queen Elizabeth II

The Crown 'vicious' plotline would have 'destroyed' old Queen Elizabeth II
King Charles coronation to affect Prince George, Princess Charlotte?

King Charles coronation to affect Prince George, Princess Charlotte?
Trevor Noah rejects claims of having ‘beef’ with Kanye West, calls out the media

Trevor Noah rejects claims of having ‘beef’ with Kanye West, calls out the media