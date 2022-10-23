Meghan Markle breaks cover for first time Since Deal or No Deal drama

Meghan Markle has just taken to the streets, and for the very first time since her comments about Deal or No Deal went public.

The Duchess of Sussex made rounds near Montecito, her long-time abode with her husband Prince Harry and kids Archie as well as Lilibet.

For the outing, Meghan sported a strapless black jumper, an olive sweater, her famed accessories and a subdued pendant which was paired with a wide-brim sun hat in a brown, black bucket bag and sunglasses.

She also appeared to be carrying an all-natural look for the friendly stroll around town and tied it all in with brown strappy sandals.

In her hand was a bag from Wendy Foster, which is a women’s boutique specializing in high-end fashion, particularly sportswear that sells for hundreds of dollars apiece.



