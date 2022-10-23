 
pakistan
Sunday Oct 23 2022
By
Web Desk

Hamza Shahbaz appointed opposition leader in Punjab Assembly

By
Web Desk

Sunday Oct 23, 2022

Former chief minister of Punjab and PML-N leader Hamza Shahbaz. — Twitter
Former chief minister of Punjab and PML-N leader Hamza Shahbaz. — Twitter

  • Hamza Shahbaz was de-notified as Opposition leader after becoming CM Punjab. 
  • Ruling coalition lost its power in Punjab after Pervez Elahi became CM. 
  • Notification in this regard issued on Sunday. 

Former chief minister of Punjab and PML-N leader Hamza Shahbaz has been appointed as the leader of the opposition in the provincial assembly, according to a notification issued on Sunday. 

Hamza became the chief minister of Punjab on April 30, 2022 after which he was de-notified as the Opposition leader. 

However, the PML-N led government lost its power in the Punjab after Pervez Elahi became the chief minister of the province as the Supreme Court had declared the ruling of former Punjab Assembly deputy speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari in the chief minister's election "illegal". 

Elahi — who had been defeated by Hamza on July 22 during the Punjab CM's election after 10 PML-Q votes were rejected by former deputy speaker Mazari — had challenged the ruling in the SC.

The Supreme Court, in an 11-page short order, had said: "We find that the understanding and implementation of the said short judgment as well as the provisions of Article 63A(1)(b) of the Constitution by the Deputy Speaker, Provincial Assembly of Punjab, Lahore (Respondent No.1) was patently incorrect and erroneous and cannot be sustained."

The order then declared Elahi as the duly elected chief minister of Punjab as it ruled that he had obtained 186 votes compared to Hamza's 179.

More From Pakistan:

'Sagacious leadership': PM Shehbaz, FM Bilawal felicitate Xi on securing third leadership term

'Sagacious leadership': PM Shehbaz, FM Bilawal felicitate Xi on securing third leadership term
PBC, SCBA oppose elevation of junior judges to Supreme Court

PBC, SCBA oppose elevation of junior judges to Supreme Court
No objection on acquittal of PPP MPA, others, Nazim Jokhio's widow tells court

No objection on acquittal of PPP MPA, others, Nazim Jokhio's widow tells court

Asad Majeed hired two different lobbying firms to improve Pak-US relations

Asad Majeed hired two different lobbying firms to improve Pak-US relations
Mohsin Ranjha files 'attempted murder' case against Imran Khan

Mohsin Ranjha files 'attempted murder' case against Imran Khan
In detailed Toshakhana verdict, ECP says authorised to rule on disqualification

In detailed Toshakhana verdict, ECP says authorised to rule on disqualification
Islamabad Police files FIR against Sophia Mirza, Shahzad Akbar, FIA officers

Islamabad Police files FIR against Sophia Mirza, Shahzad Akbar, FIA officers
Probe launched into PTI leader’s humiliation by Islamabad Police

Probe launched into PTI leader’s humiliation by Islamabad Police
PTI Chairman Imran Khan to announce long march's date next week

PTI Chairman Imran Khan to announce long march's date next week
PM Shehbaz Sharif rules out snap polls, calls Imran Khan 'certified thief'

PM Shehbaz Sharif rules out snap polls, calls Imran Khan 'certified thief'
Justice Qazi Faez Isa objects to 3 nominations for SC elevation

Justice Qazi Faez Isa objects to 3 nominations for SC elevation
A prime minister was disqualified for not taking salary from his son: Justice Qazi Faez Isa

A prime minister was disqualified for not taking salary from his son: Justice Qazi Faez Isa