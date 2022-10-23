 
entertainment
Sunday Oct 23 2022
By
Web Desk

King Charles ‘wants’ Meghan Markle, Prince Harry at upcoming coronation

By
Web Desk

Sunday Oct 23, 2022

FileFootage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are expected to return to the UK to attend King Charles III’s upcoming coronation.

During her conversation with Daily Star, International dating and relationship coach Christina Maxion shared that the couple’s return to Britain is imminent even if it is for a short period of time.

She said: "With the passing of the Queen, there is no doubt that family dynamics have changed and I am sure Harry’s Father, King Charles would want him at his upcoming Coronation at least."

The expert however added that the Sussexes’ permanent return is based on the content of Prince Harry’s memoir.

"Negotiations and compromises are inevitable. I have never seen Meghan as much of an Anglophile, and her experience so far has not been positive, let's be honest,” she added.

"The things we do for love play a huge part in these milestone decisions for any couple, and it is the strength between themselves as partners, with compromise on both sides, and being clear on each other's wants and needs that are necessary for a solid start,” Christina explained.

