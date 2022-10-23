 
entertainment
7 best series to watch on Netflix before a new season arrives

Given so many choices, it could be hard to find a show that one wants to binge-watch. However, Netflix has something to offer to anyone and everyone. However, some series on the streaming giant are a fan-favourite that one needs to catch up on, if they haven’t already.

Here are some recommendations for the best Netflix series:

Cobra Kai

A spinoff of The Karate Kid franchise, the series follows Johnny Lawrence decades after their 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament bout. at rock-bottom as an unemployed handyman haunted by his wasted life. However, when Johnny rescues bullied kid Miguel from tormentors, he is inspired to restart the notorious Cobra Kai dojo.

Stranger Things

Set in the 1980s Indiana, a group of young friends witness supernatural forces and secret government exploits. After a young boy disappears in a small town, it begins to tear at the fabric of an otherwise-peaceful community. The group of young friends discover secrets unknown in order to find the missing boy.

Arcane

Adapted from the popular online game, League of Legends, the show delves into this world, focusing on the story of the sisters Vi and Jinx as they find themselves at odds after being separated as young children in the undercity, Zaun.

The Umbrella Academy

Based on the comics of the same name published by Dark Horse Comics, the plot follows the seven children born under unusual circumstances and were mysteriously adopted by Sir Reginald Hargreeves, a billionaire industrialist, who creates The Umbrella Academy. Sir Reginald prepares his ‘children’ to save the world, but not everything goes according to plan.

Hellbound

In recent years, Korean shows have become a huge draw for Netflix's global audience, even outside of South Korea. The series follows a supernatural being that appears out of nowhere to condemn people to hell. Then various factions that rise up in Korea begin to exploit the fears of the public.

Bridgerton

Based on Julia Quinn's series of romance novels, the series is set in the regency era where it follows the stories of the Bridgerton family. The eight close-knot siblings are meant to find true love despite all odds. Moreover, there is a gossip pamphlet getting traction written by the anonymous, Lady Whistledown as she reveals all juicy gossips of the ton. The series is a light-hearted watch for anyone gravitated towards love, lust with a little mystery.

Sandman

A beloved comic from the past four decades, the Sandman adaptation follows Morpheus as he's captured by an occult group in 1916 and imprisoned for decades before escaping and rebuilding his dream kingdom.


