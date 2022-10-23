 
King Charles was ‘distant’ from Diana even in start of their marriage

King Charles’ relationship with Princess Diana has become the talk of the town as Netflix dropped the teaser of upcoming season five of The Crown.

The anticipation for the new season of the royal drama series is high as it will depict the separation and divorce of then-Prince Charles and Diana.

Ahead of the show’s release, body language expert Patti Wood has claimed there were clear ‘warning signs’ early in King Charles III‘s marriage to Diana that showed his ‘lack of commitment’ to his first wife.

Analyzing Charles and Diana’s pictures for Reader’s Digest, Wood noted that there were always indications that Charles, once the ‘most eligible bachelor in the world,’ was distant in his relationship with the late Princess of Wales.

“Charles attempted to make his connection with Diana ‘less intimate’ in engagement photos,” expert claimed. Wood noted that Diana was ‘doing all the work’ at her wedding to King Charles.

Referencing to their picture as newlyweds and sharing a kiss on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, the expert said that Diana already seemed to be “bending over backwards” to hold Charles’ attention.

The author also looked at Diana and Charles’ 1983 photo with Prince William and noticed “how far Charles is sitting away from his wife and child.”

Charles and Diana separated in 1992 and announced their divorce in 1996.

