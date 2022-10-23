 
Showbiz
Sunday Oct 23 2022
By
Web Desk

'Brahmastra' to release on Disney+Hotstar in November

By
Web Desk

Sunday Oct 23, 2022

Brahmastra released all across the world on September 9
'Brahmastra' released all across the world on September 9

Ayan Mukerji's directorial film Brahmastra featuring; Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will be releasing on Disney+ Hotstar on November 4, 2022.

The film became a massive hit at the box office and is still running successfully, even though it has been over a month to the release of the film. Now, the makers have high hopes from the film to perform well on the OTT platform too.

Brahmastra will be releasing on Disney+ Hotstar in five multiple languages: Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi and Malayalam.

Ayan Mukerji, while talking about the film’s new journey in the OTT world, said: “The journey of bringing Brahmastra to life has been a very exciting and challenging one, and I’m truly grateful to audiences all over the world who have embraced the film with their overwhelming love and support.”

He further went on to say: “Brahmastra is a grand celebration of our rich Indian culture, of our spirituality, and a product of where our unique history meets technology. With the OTT release on Disney+ Hotstar, we will now be able to bring Brahmastra even closer to audiences across the globe, to be watched in the comfort of their homes with their friends and families.”

Brahmastra released worldwide on September 9th. The film features Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy in lead roles, reports IndiaToday.  

More From Showbiz:

'Uunchai' song 'Keti Ko' definite mood changer: Check out

'Uunchai' song 'Keti Ko' definite mood changer: Check out
Sonakshi Sinha on selecting scripts: 'I have to like it or not like it at the time that I hear it'

Sonakshi Sinha on selecting scripts: 'I have to like it or not like it at the time that I hear it'
Amitabh Bachchan gets injured on sets of 'KBC': Details inside

Amitabh Bachchan gets injured on sets of 'KBC': Details inside
'What's Love Got To Do With It' wins Best Comedy at The Rome Film Festival

'What's Love Got To Do With It' wins Best Comedy at The Rome Film Festival
Arjun Kapoor pens down cute birthday wish for Malaika Arora's birthday

Arjun Kapoor pens down cute birthday wish for Malaika Arora's birthday
Shah Rukh Khan becomes emotional seeing Suhana Khan wearing a saari

Shah Rukh Khan becomes emotional seeing Suhana Khan wearing a saari
Jaya Bachchan reveals why she is disgusted by the media

Jaya Bachchan reveals why she is disgusted by the media

Jaya Bachchan says she is proud of granddaughter Navya Nanda

Jaya Bachchan says she is proud of granddaughter Navya Nanda
Shweta Bachchan says it hurts when brother Abhishek Bachchan is trolled

Shweta Bachchan says it hurts when brother Abhishek Bachchan is trolled
Katrina Kaif reveals she was told she cannot dance

Katrina Kaif reveals she was told she cannot dance
Jacqueline Fernandez tried to flee India and destroy evidence, says Enforcement Directorate

Jacqueline Fernandez tried to flee India and destroy evidence, says Enforcement Directorate
Katrina Kaif reveals 'best thing' she finds in hubby Vicky Kaushal

Katrina Kaif reveals 'best thing' she finds in hubby Vicky Kaushal