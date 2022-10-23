Ekta Kapoor calls on govt to save Balaji COO from Kenya

Ekta Kapoor requested Indian government intervention to find the former COO of Balaji Telefilms, Zulfiqar Ahmed Khan, missing in Kenya.

According to CNBC, the ex-COO of Balaji Telefilms has been missing since July and was in the country as part of the Kenya Kwanza digital campaign team.

Kapoor shared a picture of Khan on Instagram, where she wrote, “Our ex coo of @balajitelefilmslimited has disappeared from Nairobi almost three months ago. I request @meaindia @kenyaredcross to kindly look into this (sic).”

Zulfiqar and a friend, Zaid Sami Kidwai, were declared missing in Kenya almost 90 days ago.

It has been believed that the duo, and their taxi driver named, Nicodemus Mwania, were killed by the Kenyan SSU or the Special Service Unit, a group accused of many extrajudicial murders in the country.