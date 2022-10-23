Vijay Varma reveals he lost 'Kai Po Che' to Sushant Singh Rajput

Vijay Varma talked about the opportunities he has lost throughout his career in the Hindi film industry in a recent interview. Vijay revealed that he was being considered for Kai Po Che and Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Vijay revealed that he was in contention for the lead roles in the films Kai Po Che and Bhaag Milkha Bhaag which eventually went to Sushant Singh Rajput and Farhaan Akhtar, respectively. However, Vijay shared that he feels the actors did justice to the roles.

Vijay told ETimes, "Yeah, there were a lot of them. I was definitely in the running for ‘Kai Po Che’, the part that eventually went to Sushant (Singh Rajput). I auditioned and was considered briefly for ‘Milkha’ and there must have been others as well.”

He further added, "Eventually the guys who played those parts probably fit the part, and that is what I completely agree with. When I looked at those movies, I know why the casting happened and how incredible those actors have been."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vijay Varma was last seen in Netflix's Darlings alongside Ali Bhatt and will be seen next in The Devotion Of Suspect X alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat.