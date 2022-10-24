‘You are my match winner’, Babar Azam to Mohammad Nawaz after loss to India

Pakistan captain Babar Azam speaks to players in the dressing room after the match against India. —screengrab

MELBOURNE: Pakistan skipper Babar Azam Sunday expressed confidence in his team, especially Mohammad Nawaz, urging the players to move on after a heartbreaking loss to India in the first match of the T20 World Cup.



The spinner came into the spotlight due to the multiple controversies that took place in the last over of the Indian innings.

Nawaz was given the ball when India needed 16 runs to win from the last over in front of a packed Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) but could not restrict Virat Kohli who led his side to a memorable victory.

‘You are my match winner’

After the loss, the Pakistani skipper encouraged his teammates urging them to forget the defeat and move on.

“This was a good match. We made a good effort,” he said while speaking to the dejected players in the dressing room.

Babar Azam said that they did make mistakes but will learn from them and improve game.

“We have many matches in the tournament.”

The skipper also advised the cricketers against finger pointing at each other. “We win as one and lose as one!”

Addressing to Mohammad Nawaz, who was sitting quiettly with his head down, Babar Azam said, “Nawaz, you are my match winner, my trust. It was a pressure over and you brought the match closer. Well done.”

The last moments

India’s task looked almost impossible when they were 45-4 at the halfway point of their chase of 160 to win.

But Kohli and Pandya put on a century stand to keep hopes alive though India still needed 28 from the last eight balls.

Kohli then smacked two huge sixes off Haris Rauf, one an extraordinary drive straight back over the bowler´s head, to reduce the chase to 16 off the final over.

It was bowled by Mohammad Nawaz and turned out to be one of the most remarkable overs seen in cricket with two wickets, two wides, a no-ball, a six and high drama as the atmosphere hit fever pitch and the noise became deafening.

First Pandya’s attempted slog was caught at cover before a single from Dinesh Karthik put Kohli back on strike.

India still needed 15 off four balls, which Kohli reduced to 13 off three with two to long on before the chaotic conclusion.

Kohli smashed a full toss -- which was called a no-ball -- for six leaving six to win off three balls, Kohli on strike with a free-hit.

Nawaz bowled a wide, meaning the next ball was still a free-hit. Kohli was bowled but still managed to scamper for three byes as the ball ricocheted off the stumps.

Karthik, back on strike, was stumped down the leg side leaving Ashwin to face the final ball with two still needed.

Nawaz went legside for another wide before Ashwin chipped the winning run off the final ball to end an over — and a match — that had it all.