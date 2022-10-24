 
Monday Oct 24 2022
Drake, 21 Savage to release joint album 'Her Loss'

Monday Oct 24, 2022

Drake and 21 Savage have announced their joint album Her Loss, which is expected to be made available for purchase from October 28, 2022.

After the latest No. 1 hit Jimmy Cooks with 21 Savage,  Drake announced on Saturday about plans for more music together, and their first-ever collaborative album, Her Loss, is set to arrive.

The American rappers Drake and 21 Savage dropped a video for Jimmy Cooks over the weekend, which turned into an album announcement in the middle of the video. 

In the video, the words "Her Loss, Album by Drake and 21 Savage, October 28, 2022" appeared in 9 screens behind them, when Drake ran through the songs first verse.

Her Loss will mark Drake's first collaboration since his 2015 while 21 Savage hasn't released a collaborative project since 2020's Savage Mode II with producer Metro Boomin. 

Previously, both rappers have teamed up on songs together. Alongside Jimmy Cooks from Drake's 2022 album Honestly, Nevermind, they also released Certified Lover Boy song Knife Talk, which hit No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100.

