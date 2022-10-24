Tiffany Pollard once claimed Kanye West 'needs exorcism', Twitter reacts

Tiffany Pollard once claimed Kanye West 'needs exorcism'

Kanye West, now Ye, had demons in his kneecaps as claimed by Tiffany Pollard in 2018, and he "needs exorcism" to make him well.



According to HITC, the American Tv star Tiffany Pollard claimed that the 'erratic behavior' of the Donda rapper is due to the demons in his kneecaps, the clip has resurfaced again on the internet.

During a 2018 interview with The Daily Buzz, the I Love New York actor claimed that Ye is possessed, "I like to be sensitive with Kanye because I don't think Kanye even understands the attack that he's under."



Claiming that the 45-year-old kneecaps have demons, "Like, I literally looked at his photo recently with a magnifying glass and he doesn't even know that he has demons on his kneecaps."

“He’s being led by the dark side and he doesn’t even know this,” she continued before saying he “needs an exorcism”.

“I think that would bring him back to the speed we as the public, the world, would be able to relate to him on once again.”

Concluding her point with the need for an exorcism for West, “Those demons on his kneecaps just need to be exorcised.”

However, the possession claims are not sitting well with Twitter users.

One user joked, "I watched a video of Tiffany pollard saying Kanye west got demons on his knees & he need a exorcism, somebody find that video again ????"

While another sarcastically tweeted, "Kanye really got demons on his knees????????"



