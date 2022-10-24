 
entertainment
Monday Oct 24 2022
By
Web Desk

Kate Middleton goes Halloween shopping at local shop: Throwback

By
Web Desk

Monday Oct 24, 2022

file footage

Kate Middleton may be the new Princess of Wales but she enjoys the holiday season just like everyone else; with trips to local supermarkets!

According to The Sun, the new Princess of Wales, then the Duchess of Cambridge, stepped out to shop for Halloween goods at a Sainsbury’s in Kings Lynn back in 2020, taking locals by surprise.

Kate was reportedly seen looking for Halloween costumes for her and Prince William’s three little kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

Talking to OK! Magazine at the time, local woman Kate Carter said: “She was with the children, and she looked lovely. She is absolutely beautiful, and the children were beautiful. They were so well behaved.”

The Wales’, then the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, were understood to be staying at Amner Hall at the time.

More From Entertainment:

Kanye West joins daughter North at basketball game amid anti-semitic comments row

Kanye West joins daughter North at basketball game amid anti-semitic comments row
Ed Sheeran to lift lid on his life with tell-all documentary

Ed Sheeran to lift lid on his life with tell-all documentary

'Joker: Folie À Deux': Here’s everything to know so far

'Joker: Folie À Deux': Here’s everything to know so far
Prince Harry ‘feels bad' Kate Middleton being dragged in Netflix project

Prince Harry ‘feels bad' Kate Middleton being dragged in Netflix project
Here are Netflix's 5 best upcoming series in November 2022

Here are Netflix's 5 best upcoming series in November 2022
Priyanka Chopra talks about witnessing children suffering in Kenya as ‘new mother’

Priyanka Chopra talks about witnessing children suffering in Kenya as ‘new mother’
Jury to hear first arguments in Harvey Weinstein's Los Angeles trial

Jury to hear first arguments in Harvey Weinstein's Los Angeles trial
When will ‘After 5’ release on Netflix?

When will ‘After 5’ release on Netflix?
Prince Harry, William don’t want ‘endless fixation’ on Diana’s death in ‘The Crown’

Prince Harry, William don’t want ‘endless fixation’ on Diana’s death in ‘The Crown’
'I spent $9 million to get sober': Matthew Perry

'I spent $9 million to get sober': Matthew Perry