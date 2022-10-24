Prince Harry ‘feels bad' Kate Middleton being dragged in Netflix project

Prince Harry has been reportedly having second thoughts about dragging his much-loved sister-in-law into his upcoming Netflix documentary.

The series, slated to hit the screen in December, is said to dish on King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William – and even Kate Middleton.

An insider spilt the beans to woman’s Day that the Duke of Sussex is in a bid to reshoot his and Meghan Markle’s less flattering comments about Catherine.

"Harry has seen some of the footage and with some clarity after his grandmother's funeral, he feels bad that Kate's being dragged into it again," said a source.

"He must also realise it would be in his best interest to wheel back things he's said about his father and brother, especially given the rumours that Harry would like to try and remedy his relationship with them next year,” the insider added.