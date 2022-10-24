 
entertainment
Monday Oct 24 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry ‘feels bad' Kate Middleton being dragged in Netflix project

By
Web Desk

Monday Oct 24, 2022

Prince Harry ‘feels bad Kate Middleton being dragged in Netflix project
Prince Harry ‘feels bad' Kate Middleton being dragged in Netflix project

Prince Harry has been reportedly having second thoughts about dragging his much-loved sister-in-law into his upcoming Netflix documentary.

The series, slated to hit the screen in December, is said to dish on King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William – and even Kate Middleton.

An insider spilt the beans to woman’s Day that the Duke of Sussex is in a bid to reshoot his and Meghan Markle’s less flattering comments about Catherine.

"Harry has seen some of the footage and with some clarity after his grandmother's funeral, he feels bad that Kate's being dragged into it again," said a source.

"He must also realise it would be in his best interest to wheel back things he's said about his father and brother, especially given the rumours that Harry would like to try and remedy his relationship with them next year,” the insider added.

More From Entertainment:

Kanye West joins daughter North at basketball game amid anti-semitic comments row

Kanye West joins daughter North at basketball game amid anti-semitic comments row
'Joker: Folie À Deux': Here’s everything to know so far

'Joker: Folie À Deux': Here’s everything to know so far
Here are Netflix's 5 best upcoming series in November 2022

Here are Netflix's 5 best upcoming series in November 2022
Priyanka Chopra talks about witnessing children suffering in Kenya as ‘new mother’

Priyanka Chopra talks about witnessing children suffering in Kenya as ‘new mother’
Jury to hear first arguments in Harvey Weinstein's Los Angeles trial

Jury to hear first arguments in Harvey Weinstein's Los Angeles trial
When will ‘After 5’ release on Netflix?

When will ‘After 5’ release on Netflix?
Prince Harry, William don’t want ‘endless fixation’ on Diana’s death in ‘The Crown’

Prince Harry, William don’t want ‘endless fixation’ on Diana’s death in ‘The Crown’
'I spent $9 million to get sober': Matthew Perry

'I spent $9 million to get sober': Matthew Perry

'Indecisive' Prince Harry looks ‘awkward’ addressing importance of therapy, expert

'Indecisive' Prince Harry looks ‘awkward’ addressing importance of therapy, expert
Judi Dench was in talks to join 'The Crown' before she slammed ‘cruelly unjust’ show

Judi Dench was in talks to join 'The Crown' before she slammed ‘cruelly unjust’ show
Meghan Markle ‘always willing to forgo’ every principle for fame

Meghan Markle ‘always willing to forgo’ every principle for fame
King Charles III sends Diwali greetings to Royal Family fans: See

King Charles III sends Diwali greetings to Royal Family fans: See