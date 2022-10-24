 
Monday Oct 24 2022
Prince William’s dramatic surgery left him with life-long scar

Monday Oct 24, 2022

Prince William has a life-long scar on his forehead from a time when he had to undergo a serious surgical procedure following a sports injury, reported Hello magazine.

According to reports, the now-Prince of Wales once got into a sporting accident that ended up with him needing surgery that scarred him from life; Prince William got injured during a golf game at his school in Wokingham all the way back in 1991.

The heir to the British throne took a golf club hit to his head while playing with his school friends, and ultimately needed a 70-minute-long surgery at the Great Ormond Street Hospital in London.

According to Prince William’s own recollection, “I got hit by a golf club when I was playing golf with a friend of mine. We were on a putting green and the next thing you know there was a seven-iron and it came out of nowhere and it hit me in the head.”

William went on to share, “It glows sometimes and some people notice it - other times they don't notice it at all.”

