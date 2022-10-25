 
Arshad Sharif's post mortem completed

Renowned journalist Arshad Sharif was murdered in Kenya. AFP
  • Arshad Sharif's post mortem has been completed in Nairobi.
  • The government is making efforts to bring his body back to Pakistan at the earliest.
  • He was murdered in Kenya on Sunday. 

The postmortem of senior journalist Arshad Sharif has been completed in Kenya.

Arshad Sharif was shot to death in Kenya on Sunday night. The anchorperson was shot dead by Kenyan police in a “mistaken identity” case while he was travelling to Nairobi from the country’s Magadi town.

The journalist's postmortem was conducted in Nairobi, according to diplomatic sources. Preparations are being made to transfer the body of the slain journalist to Pakistan, sources said. The diplomatic sources said that efforts are being made to bring the body to Pakistan as soon as possible.

The family members said that Arshad Sharif's body would be brought to Pakistan on Tuesday. They said that his body will be laid to rest in the H11 graveyard in Islamabad on Thursday.

Kenyan police account of Arshad Sharif's death

Sharif was gunned down when police, tracking down a jacked car, opened indiscriminate fire on the journalist's automobile mistaking it for the stolen vehicle. A Kenyan police report said that they suspected the car had a minor hostage as it sped through a manned barricade without stopping.

Govt in contact with Kenyan authorities: FO

The Foreign Office of Pakistan said that the government is actively engaged with the Kenyan authorities at multiple levels for the speedy repatriation of the mortal remains of Sharif.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Pakistan High Commission in Nairobi remain in constant contact to facilitate and expedite the process. According to the statement, Pakistan has also officially asked Kenya to launch an investigation into the incident.

Acting Foreign Secretary Raza Bashir Tarar has also met with the Kenyan High Commissioner in Islamabad to impress upon the importance of the matter and the urgent repatriation of the mortal remains.

The Acting Foreign Secretary also briefed the honourable members of the National Assembly Foreign Relations Committee on the developments. 

