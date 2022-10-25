 
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry focused on their lives in US, won’t return to royal fold

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are seemingly enjoying their life in US and focused on it, and they do not want to return to royal fold, it is claimed by a royal expert.

Royal expert Katie Nicholl has claimed that Meghan and Harry are ‘focused on their new lives’ in US and the couple don’t have any desire to return to the royal fold.

Nicholl remarks come days after Meghan’s latest interview to Variety.

The royal expert said, “Clearly, she and Harry are very much focused on their new lives and what they're doing; she talks about the docuseries, although she sort of skirted the issue as to exactly what it's about and what we can expect. But I think it's very clear that they are living and loving their lives in California.

“And so when people say to you, do you think there's ever a way back for them? I think they don't want to come back. And I think that interview sort of makes it very clear that this is their new life — this is what it's all about for them.” 

