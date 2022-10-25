 
entertainment
Tuesday Oct 25 2022
By
Web Desk

‘Stressed’ Camilla gets ‘very angry’ over her portrayal in ‘The Crown’

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Oct 25, 2022

FileFootage

Queen Consort Camilla was allegedly ‘stressed’ about her portrayal in Netflix’s famed The Crown.

In her book Camilla From Outcast to Queen Consort, Angela Levin claimed that an insider told her about Camilla's reaction to the series.

“When a certain timeline story is revisited by the press, television or film, it causes the [Queen Consort] a lot of stress and she gets very upset,” one source said.

“That is the truth but neither she nor [King] Charles will talk about it. The narrative is that she is the wicked woman, where Diana is presented as the victim and Camilla as evil,” added the insider.

The source continued that Camilla was widely “vilified as a ‘marriage wrecker” following 2020’s Season 4 of the series, following the love triangle of Princess Diana, Prince Charles and Bowles.

More From Entertainment:

Johnny Depp makes surprise visit to hometown in Kentucky

Johnny Depp makes surprise visit to hometown in Kentucky

Johnny Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez severs ties with Kanye West

Johnny Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez severs ties with Kanye West
Kylie Jenner ‘sick’ of Travis Scott ‘commitment issues’ amid cheating rumours

Kylie Jenner ‘sick’ of Travis Scott ‘commitment issues’ amid cheating rumours
Meghan Markle claims she is '43% Nigerian' in explosive new podcast

Meghan Markle claims she is '43% Nigerian' in explosive new podcast
Mindy Kaling’s traditional Indian attire on Diwali goes viral: See

Mindy Kaling’s traditional Indian attire on Diwali goes viral: See
This Morning’s Tuesday episode cancelled after Rishi Sunak is named PM

This Morning’s Tuesday episode cancelled after Rishi Sunak is named PM
Meghan Markle drops subtle hint on ‘getting ahead’ with Netflix doc

Meghan Markle drops subtle hint on ‘getting ahead’ with Netflix doc
Disgraced Armie Hammer in legal trouble with credit card company

Disgraced Armie Hammer in legal trouble with credit card company
Prince Harry knows The Crown could hurt King Charles and Camilla

Prince Harry knows The Crown could hurt King Charles and Camilla
Kanye West faces another blow over anti-Semitic remarks

Kanye West faces another blow over anti-Semitic remarks
Angelina Jolie surprises crowds at Spelman College as she visits daughter Zahara

Angelina Jolie surprises crowds at Spelman College as she visits daughter Zahara
Taylor Swift gets candid about turning her ‘pain, suffering’ into hit tracks

Taylor Swift gets candid about turning her ‘pain, suffering’ into hit tracks