‘Stressed’ Camilla gets ‘very angry’ over her portrayal in ‘The Crown’

Queen Consort Camilla was allegedly ‘stressed’ about her portrayal in Netflix’s famed The Crown.



In her book Camilla From Outcast to Queen Consort, Angela Levin claimed that an insider told her about Camilla's reaction to the series.

“When a certain timeline story is revisited by the press, television or film, it causes the [Queen Consort] a lot of stress and she gets very upset,” one source said.

“That is the truth but neither she nor [King] Charles will talk about it. The narrative is that she is the wicked woman, where Diana is presented as the victim and Camilla as evil,” added the insider.

The source continued that Camilla was widely “vilified as a ‘marriage wrecker” following 2020’s Season 4 of the series, following the love triangle of Princess Diana, Prince Charles and Bowles.