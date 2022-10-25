Prince Harry knows The Crown could hurt King Charles and Camilla

 
entertainment
Prince Harry seems to be in trouble after the streaming giant ignored the Duke's request to delay The Crown as he knows it may damage his father king  Charles and stepmother Camilla's image.

The network has reportedly ignored the request of of the Duke of Sussex about The Crown, even thought Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have signed a deal with Netflix for their docuseries.

Royal commentator Kinsey Schofield has claimed that Netflix has come out on top in a showdown between the two, telling Talk TV that Netflix sees Harry "as their employee" and not vice versa.

"He can't tell them how to run their business."

Netflix's "ghoulish staging" of Princess Diana's funeral in 1997 scene may outrage members of the Royal Family. The funeral scene was reportedly filmed in secrecy at a disused RAF base as part of season six which will be released next year.

A large number of royal fans and commentators are criticising The Crown this time, but Harry still stays mum as he fears of losing the lucrative deal with the network.

The latest film set photographs from The Crown are likely to inflame controversies surrounding the show, ahead of its fifth season release in early November.

