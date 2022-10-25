Eight India cities among top 10 most polluted cities in Asia

Vehicles are seen on a highway on a smoggy morning in New Delhi, India, December 2, 2021. — Reuters

Eight Indian cities made it to the list of the top 10 most polluted cities in Asia, data from the World Air Quality Index showed.



Creating awareness about air pollution, the index often serves as a warning sign. AQI indicates where a certain city stands and how the citizens of the area might be in danger.

India's Gurugram topped the list with an air quality index (AQI) of 679. Other cities on the list were Dharuhera (543) and Muzzafarpur (316). All the AQI were recorded on Sunday morning. The country's capital had an AQI of 194.

The other Indian cities were as follows:

Talkator, Lucknow (AQI 298)

DRCC Anandpur, Begusarai (AQI 269)

Bhopal Chauraha, Dewas (AQI 266)

Khadakpada, Kalyan (AQI 256)

Darshan Nagar and Chhapra (AQI 239).

With AQI 262, China's Xiaoshishang Port in Luzhou was also on the list for the worst air quality along with Bayankhoshuu in Mongolia's Ulaanbaatar.

A score of 0 to 50 is considered good and 51 to 100 is labelled moderate. Above 100 is considered unhealthy for sensitive groups and anything above 151 is considered unhealthy in general.

AQI above 201 is extremely unhealthy with 300+ being highly unsafe and even possibly fatal.

During Diwali, due to firecrackers, India's air quality is largely affected. New Delhi reportedly woke up to smog the morning after the festival's celebration.