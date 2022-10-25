Sci-fi series ‘Doctor Who’ set to premiere globally on Disney+

Walt Disney streaming service, Disney+, said on Tuesday it would exclusively stream adored "Doctor Who" to audiences outside the U.K. and Ireland.



The collaboration allows Disney to stream the British sci-fi series for audiences around the world, while BBC will continue to stream it exclusively for UK audiences.

The new episodes will premiere on Disney+ beginning in late 2023, coinciding with the 60th anniversary of the series.

The Doctor, who travels through time in what appears to be a blue police telephone box, has the ability to regenerate, allowing a number of actors to play the role since the series was first broadcast in 1963.

Ncuti Gatwa will replace Jodie Whittaker, who took on the role in 2017, becoming the first female regeneration of the Doctor. David Tennant is set to play the 14th Doctor for three specials before Gatwa takes over. (Reuters)