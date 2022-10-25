Janhvi Kapoor reveals Sridevi risked her health to make Boney Kapoor quit smoking

Janhvi Kapoor talked about the smoking habit of her father Boney Kapoor in a recent interview and recalled the times when her mother Sridevi put her own health at risk to get Boney Kapoor to quit smoking, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Janhvi revealed that her mother Sridevi stopped eating non-vegetarian food despite being advised by doctors to not do so as she was weak just for her father to quit smoking. Janhvi also revealed that she and Khushi Kapoor used to cut his cigarettes.

Janhvi told PinkVilla, "Me and Khushi would find new ways to destroy his cigarette packets. So, either we'd go and cut up his cigarettes or I'd open it and put toothpaste on it."

She further added, "She became vegetarian. She said I won't eat non-veg till you stop smoking and the doctors were like no you are too weak. You need to eat more, and she was like no. And Papa would beg her."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi will be seen next in Mili alongside Sunny Kaushal. The film will release in theatres on November 4, 2022.