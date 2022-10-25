 
pakistan
Tuesday Oct 25 2022
By
Web Desk

Maryam Nawaz apologises for insensitive tweet on Arshad Sharif

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Oct 25, 2022

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz speaks to members of the media after the court quashed her conviction outside high court in Islamabad, Pakistan September 29, 2022. — Reuters/File
PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz speaks to members of the media after the court quashed her conviction outside high court in Islamabad, Pakistan September 29, 2022. — Reuters/File

  • Maryam extends prayers for Sharif's family.
  • "I'm undoing the tweet," PML-N leader wrote on Twitter.
  • Politician regrets hurt caused to grieving family.

LAHORE: PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz Tuesday apologised for an insensitive tweet she wrote earlier today regarding slain Pakistani journalist Arshad Sharif, who was shot dead in a case of "mistaken identity" by Kenyan police in Nairobi.

Taking to Twitter again, she wrote an apologetic tweet that read: "My tweet was NOT aimed at mocking someone but about learning our lessons from the past. I am undoing the tweet & apologise for the hurt it may have caused to the aggrieved which never was my intention."

Maryam further extended her condolences to the "bereaved family" stating "May no one ever have to go through this pain".

Earlier today, a Twitter user shared a photograph of Sharif's body — packed in a coffin — being prepared to be sent back to Pakistan. His tweet accompanied text criticising the journalist for his bias against the Sharif family during their difficult times in exile and politicising Kulsoom Nawaz's death.

The tweet — mocking the journalist for his past deeds — was later quote-tweeted by Maryam who endorsed the message. Following immense criticism from netizens, the PML-N leader deleted the tweet and issued an apology.

Maryam Nawaz apologises for insensitive tweet on Arshad Sharif

"I don't feel good RTing this but this is a lesson for the mankind that we must all imbibe," the PML-N leader wrote.

Judicial commission to probe Sharif's killing

Following Arshad Sharif's killing in Kenya, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has decided to form a judicial commission headed by a high court judge to investigate the case.

Director General (DG) Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar also said that the military asked the government to carry out a high-level investigation.

Once legal processes were expedited, the journalist's body was dispatched to Pakistan from Kenya.

Pakistani High Commissioner Saqlain Syeda personally inspected the process for several hours as Sharif's body was being sent to Pakistan. She stayed at the Nairobi airport for several hours until the body was sent to Pakistan, the PML-N leader said.

More From Pakistan:

Karachi: Man arrested for allegedly raping minor girl in Clifton

Karachi: Man arrested for allegedly raping minor girl in Clifton
Foreign nationals looted ouside Gora Qabristan in Karachi

Foreign nationals looted ouside Gora Qabristan in Karachi
ECP moves SC for resumption of contempt proceedings against Imran Khan

ECP moves SC for resumption of contempt proceedings against Imran Khan
FM Bilawal, US Ambassador Blome agree to bolster trade ties

FM Bilawal, US Ambassador Blome agree to bolster trade ties
Policeman guarding polio team killed in Pishin

Policeman guarding polio team killed in Pishin
Imran Khan announces October 28 as date for PTI's long march

Imran Khan announces October 28 as date for PTI's long march
HEC to restore Prime Minister's Laptop Scheme in next few days: chairman

HEC to restore Prime Minister's Laptop Scheme in next few days: chairman
Imran Khan claims Arshad Sharif killed in targeted attack

Imran Khan claims Arshad Sharif killed in targeted attack
Arshad Sharif killing: Army asks govt to form inquiry commission

Arshad Sharif killing: Army asks govt to form inquiry commission

Judicial commission to probe journalist Arshad Sharif’s killing in Kenya: Marriyum Aurangzeb

Judicial commission to probe journalist Arshad Sharif’s killing in Kenya: Marriyum Aurangzeb
ATC acquits MNA Ali Wazir, 12 others in terrorism case

ATC acquits MNA Ali Wazir, 12 others in terrorism case
IHC defers request for formation of commission on Arshad Sharif’s killing in Kenya

IHC defers request for formation of commission on Arshad Sharif’s killing in Kenya