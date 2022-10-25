 
Eddie Redmayne gushes over his parents in a candid interview

Fantastic Beasts star Eddie Redmayne is all praise for his parents for his “successful” career in acting profession.

In a recent interview with Today’s Willie Geist via Daily Mail, The Danish Girl said that it was “the willingness of his his father Richard, who was a banker and Patricia, who run a relocation company” that enabled him to “pursue his acting career at an early age so that he could establish himself as a professional actor in the industry.

“I loved music and singing and acting at school,” stated The Aeronauts star.

He shared, “To my parents’ credit, which now as a parent myself I really do hold high, anything I had an interest in or my brothers had an interest in, they supported.”

Eddie revealed that he attended the Jackie Palmer Studios Stages School in London where his “classmates comprised James Corden, Jamie Dorman and Aaron Taylor-Johnson”.

For the unversed, Eddie is married to Hannah Bagshawe for eight years and shares two sons.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor will be seen next in the crime drama The Good Nurse opposite Jessica Chastain on Netflix on October 26.

