 
Showbiz
Wednesday Oct 26 2022
Sonia Mishal comes out in support of Aliza Sultan Khan

Wednesday Oct 26, 2022

Sonia Mashal, who rose to fame from her drama ‘Dum Pukht’ comes out in support of Aliza Sultan Khan. Aliza accused Feroze Khan, a veteran actor of domestic violence and the case was going on in court. In last hearing, Aliza presented the pictures of her bruised self, claiming she was a victim of brutal domestic assertion.

Sonia took to her Instagram stories and called out Humaima Malick and Dua Malik for staying silent. ‘Shame on Humaima Malick and Dua Malik along with their mother for staying quiet and letting this happen, I’m sure you all were able to see her bruises.’ She wrote.

She further expressed her disbelief over how women choose to stay silent while they witness other woman suffering. ‘Yakeen nahi ata you call yourself modern and educated (speak with a bipolar accent).’

She ended the note with a strong condemnation of the filthy act. She also gave a message between the words of how she is always going to choose the side of the one who’s suffering.

Aliza Sultan Khan and Feroze Khan tied knot in 2018. Earlier in Septmeber, Aliza announced separation through her Instagram handle, revealing that her marriage with the Habs actor was an abusive one. 

