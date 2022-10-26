 
Kate Middleton reacts as she takes new patronage

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton has shared her first statement after she became the Patron of Captain Preet Chandi’s expedition across Antarctica.

Taking to Twitter, Princess Kate Middleton said: “Proudly supporting Captain @PreetChandi10’s extraordinary challenge to become the first woman to cross Antarctica solo and unsupported.”

According to Buckingham Palace, the Princess of Wales became Patron of Captain Preet Chandi’s expedition across Antarctica on Wednesday.

Captain Chandi MBE is aiming to become the first woman to cross Antarctica solo and unsupported, travelling over 1000 miles.

Captain Chandi is taking part in the challenge to inspire future generations to believe in themselves, to push their boundaries and show how the outdoors can help them achieve their dreams.

The Princess has long been an advocate of the huge impact the outdoors can have on our wellbeing and the life skills it nurtures, such as confidence and resilience.

She is committed to promoting this to young people, including through her work with organisations such as the Scouts, of which she is joint President.

Preet’s historic expedition is the pinnacle of such activity and that is why the Princess is delighted to have been invited to be Patron.

