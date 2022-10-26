Kareena Kapoor, Sara Ali khan, and others to make their OTT debut soon: See the list

Shahid Kapoor, Siddharth Malhotra and Aditya Roy Kapoor to mark their OTT debut shortly

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, many films released directly on OTT rather than releasing in theatres which marked the debut of many actors on the digital platform namely; Saif Ali Khan Huma Qureshi, Kiara Advani, Sushmita Sen, Madhuri Dixit and many more.

Now another lot of actors are preparing themselves for their OTT Debuts. Take a look at the list of the actors and know a bit about their upcoming digital projects:

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Bebo will be making her OTT debut with Sujoy Ghosh’s thriller film The Devotion of Suspect X. The film is an adaptation of the Japanese bestseller by the same name. The movie also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. Kareena shared a glimpse of her from the sets of the movies on social media, wrote: “DSX! The best crew, best ride, best times... and I'm pretty sure the best film too. Get ready @netflix_in... this one is ... @jayshewakramani @akshaipuri @itsvijayvarma @jaideepahlawat #SujoyGhosh.”

Sara Ali Khan

The actress will be making her digital debut with the film Ae Watan Mere Watan. Sara, in the move, will be playing the role of a freedom fighter. The story of the movie is set against the backdrop of the 1942 Quit India Movement. The film is expected to release on Amazon Prime this month.

Kajol

Kajol is going to appear in the Indian adaptation of an American court room drama The Good Wife. The series will be released on Disney+ Hotstar. The actress also shared a small teaser o her upcoming grand project directed by Suparn Verma.

Siddharth Malhotra

Siddharth is all set to feature in Rohit Shetty OTT directorial series Indian Police Force alongside Shilpa Shetty, Vivek Oberoi and Nikitin Dheer. The web series is slated to stream on Amazon Prime next year.

Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor will be starring in the series Farzi. The series also feature; Raashii Khanna, Vijay Sethupathi, Kay Kay Menon, Bhuvan Arora, Kubbra Sait, and Amol Palekar. Check out the first look of the series.

As per PinkVilla, Aditya Roy Kapoor also be making his OTT debut with a web series named The Night Manager.

