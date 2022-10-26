 
Sophia Grace Brownlee hits back at pregnancy backlash

Sophia Grace Brownlee has recently responded to criticism over her pregnancy at the age of 19.

In a latest interview with E! News, the media personality, who rose to fame with an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show at aged eight, announced her pregnancy on her YouTube channel earlier this week.

Reflecting on her prospect of becoming a mother at young age, Sophia revealed, “Usually most people are like, ‘You should have babies when you’re 30 and you’re married and you live in your own house,’ which is completely fine.”

She continued, “Obviously everyone’s gonna have their different opinions.”

“I just feel it's about the person themselves. And as long as you feel ready and it's something that you're happy about, then it's really no one else's problem,” explained Sophia.

Talking about her initial reaction, the social media influencer commented, “At the start I was feeling a bit sort of overwhelmed...It’s kind of scary.”

“I've seen so many supportive comments...It really, really makes me so more confident,” stated Sophia

The YouTuber also mentioned, “I feel like it will just come naturally once I have the baby. My family and friends are so supportive. I'm sure that I will help so much. So, I feel really confident about it now.”

Sophia did not open up about the identity of her “child’s father”, adding, “I would be completely happy for him to be in my videos, but I feel like when he's confident enough to be in them, then maybe we could do that and it'll be really fun.”

