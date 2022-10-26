 
Showbiz
Wednesday Oct 26 2022
Wednesday Oct 26, 2022

Akshay Kumar's 'Ram Setu' collects INR 15 crore on Day 1

Akshay Kumar's recently released film Ram Setu is off to a great start at the box office as the film collected a whopping amount of INR 15 crore on the first day of its theatrical release, as reported by IndiaToday.

As per reports, the film minted INR 15.25 crore on its first day in theatres. The film clashed with Ajay Devgn's Thank God at the box office which collected INR 8 crore on the first day. Ram Setu also had the second-best opening of the year after Ranbir Kapoor's Brahmastra.

The numbers of the film look promising and the makers will be hoping that the film continues at this pace for a few more days. Diwali release also helped Akshay Kumar's film to do good business at the box office.

Ram Setu is an action-adventure drama film which is directed by Abhishek Sharma and stars Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Nushrratt Bharucha in the lead roles.

