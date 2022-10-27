 
entertainment
Thursday Oct 27 2022
Kourtney Kardashian ‘blacked out’ during Vegas wedding to Travis Barker

Thursday Oct 27, 2022

File Footage 

Kourtney Kardashian revealed she does not remember many details of her unlicensed Las Vegas nuptials with hubby Travis Barker.

The reality TV star said she “blacked out” for most of the ceremony because of drinking too much alcohol.

The Poosh founder and the Blink-182 drummer reflected on their spontaneous wedding ceremony during this week’s episode of The Kardashians

“I blacked out. I actually don’t remember, though,” Kardashian told Simon Huck, before adding in a confessional, “I didn’t even remember like Elvis sang to me walking down the aisle.”

“I just didn’t remember. I didn’t remember I had a bouquet,” she added.

The happily married couple went on to show Huck the wedding footage of the part where they exchanged vows.

During which, Kourtney said that she was “slurring” her words as Travis recounted, “You guys, Kourt was on one. It was so good.”

Kourtney also confessed that she “was a hot slob kebab” as she kept throwing up after the event concluded.

To note, Kourtney and Travis’ Vegas wedding was not legitimate because they did not get a marriage license, as per a report published by Page Six.

The duo later tied the knot legally and threw a lavish marriage reception in Italy afterward.



