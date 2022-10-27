 
Thursday Oct 27 2022
Imran Khan ready to face any forum on Arshad Sharif case

Thursday Oct 27, 2022

PTI Chairman Imran Khan addressing a seminar. — AFP/File
  • Says PTI’s long march will be peaceful
  • World should know Pakistan not a ‘banana republic’, says Imran Khan.
  • Sometimes foot soldiers take actions far above their rank

ISLAMABAD: Chairman PTI Imran Khan on Thursday said he was ready to face any forum to answer the questions regarding senior journalist Arshad Sharif's fleeing for his life from Pakistan.

Khan’s unexpected response came to quell the accusatory noise, which has been growing louder and louder since he claimed it was he who had advised the investigative journalist to leave Pakistan.

“Sometimes, in extraordinary battles, overambitious pawns take actions far above their rank,” Khan said while talking to an English daily on PTI leader Faisal Vawda’s press conference. 

To a question, he said PTI’s long march would be peaceful. “When our march reaches Islamabad the number will be revealed to the world.”

Khan said it was important for the world to know that Pakistan was not a "banana republic".

The former prime minister said the handlers of the regime change would not let any change take place in their own institution. “Otherwise, public mandate will lose its importance for good.”

