Thursday Oct 27 2022
Ghislaine Maxwell 'destroyed' Queen Elizabeth's last year of life

Thursday Oct 27, 2022

Queen Elizabeth II passed away at 96 last month, and a royal expert has claimed that the last year of her life was ruined by convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell, whose connections with the late Queen’s son Prince Andrew wreaked havoc within the royal family.

Maxwell, currently serving 20 years in prison for trafficking teenage girls, recently sat down for a chat with Daphne Barak for an upcoming documentary, in which she referred to Prince Andrew as a ‘dear friend’.

Commenting on Maxwell’s prison comments, royal cousin Christina Oxenberg, told The Sun that Maxwell was behind some of the Queen’s biggest trials towards the end of her illustrious life.

Oxenberg said, “She (Maxwell) really destroyed the last year of the Queen's life, making Her Majesty worry about Andrew and the shenanigans and that's all on Maxwell, she caused all of that distress.”

She then stated that Maxwell’s ‘only motivation’ for her recent comments is to ‘save herself’.

Oxenberg also shared that she believes Prince Andrew was tricked into Maxwell and her paedophile companion Jeffrey Epstein, saying that she believes Prince Andrew did sleep with an underage Virginia Giuffre, who he settled a sex abuse case with, but that he wasn’t aware of Maxwell and Epstein’s sex trafficking. 

