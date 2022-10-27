 
Prince Harry backs memoir release update with ‘full-fledged’ website

Prince Harry has announced the release of a supporting website which is slated to work in tandem with his incoming tell-all memoir.

With the memoir releasing on January 10th, the website boasts supporting material and even shared insights into everything fans can expect.

According to fans, the Spare memoir will feature “raw, unflinching honesty”, with the website also promising a memoir that is “full of insight, revelation, self-examination, and hard-won wisdom about the eternal power of love over grief.”

Even Penguin Random House has vowed to take “readers immediately back to one of the most searing images of the twentieth century: Two young boys, two princes, walking behind their mother’s coffin as the world watched in sorrow—and horror.”

