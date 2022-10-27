What Prince Harry plans to do with proceeds for tell-all memoir windfall?

File Footage

Prince Harry finally sheds light on what he intends to do with the proceeds he is slated to make with the release of his tell-all memoir.



In his promotional website, the Duke of Sussex announced that all proceeds made from the sales of his memoir will go towards supporting British charities, and will include massive donations that will be made to Sentebale and WellChild.

For those unversed with the memoir’s contents, a blurb on the website promises “raw, unflinching honesty”.

According to reports, "Prince Harry wishes to support British charities with donations from his proceeds from Spare."

"The Duke of Sussex has donated $1,500,000 to Sentebale, an organization he founded with Prince Seeiso in their mothers’ legacies, which supports vulnerable children and young people in Lesotho and Botswana affected by HIV/AIDS."

"Prince Harry will also donate to the non-profit organization WellChild in the amount of £300,000. WellChild, which he has been Royal patron of for fifteen years, makes it possible for children and young people with complex health needs to be cared for at home instead of hospital, wherever possible."

For those unversed, it details the pain of two boys, going through the most 'searing' moment of their lives and says, “It was one of the most searing images of the 20th century: two young boys, two princes, walking behind their mother's coffin as the world watched in sorrow-and horror.”

“As Diana, Princess of Wales, was laid to rest, billions wondered what the princes must be thinking and feeling-and how their lives would play out from that point on.”