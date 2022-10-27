 
Thursday Oct 27 2022
Web Desk

Prince Harry’s ‘ominous memoir’ is 'derogatory' at worst

Prince Harry’s memoir has just been branded 'cynical and derogatory' following news of its impending release on January, 10th, 2023.

Royal expert and commentator Richard Fitzwilliams offered these insights in his interview with Express UK.

He started by telling the outlet, “When someone refers to themselves as a ‘spare’, it is, at best, cynical, and at worst derogatory.”

“As a future Queen, it was sometimes said, Diana’s duty was to produce an ‘heir and a spare’.”

He also claimed, “Harry’s choice of title, published almost two years to the day when the Sussexes announced they were stepping back only subsequently to step down as senior working royals, is ominous.”

