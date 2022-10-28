 
Prince Harry's memoir is about 'eternal power of love over grief'

Prince Harry's memoir, titled Spare, to highlight the stories about the Duke's childhood, love life, royal duties and fatherhood among other explosive details.

On Wednesday, Publishers Penguin Random House confirmed that the Duke's bombshell will take "readers immediately back to one of the most searing images of the twentieth century: two young boys, two princes, walking behind their mother’s coffin as the world watched in sorrow—and horror. "

The promotional website for the new book reveals that "Spare is a landmark publication full of insight, revelation, self-examination, and hard-won wisdom about the eternal power of love over grief."

A description under the heading "about the author" reads: “Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, is a husband, father, humanitarian, military veteran, mental wellness advocate, and environmentalist. He resides in Santa Barbara, California, with his family and three dogs."

The statement also confirmed money raised from the 416-page book, cost £28 for a hardback with the audio download price at £20, will go to charities.

