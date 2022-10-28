Former Pakistan football team captain Ali Nawaz passes away in Karachi

Friday Oct 28, 2022
Former Pakistan football team captain Ali Nawaz Baloch, who represented the country on many international forums, passed away in Karachi Friday morning.
Baloch suffered from a stroke last week from which he could not recover. The striker's funeral will be offered today at the KMC Stadium in Karachi.
The Lyari-born was a notable footballer who was presented with the President’s Pride of Performance award in 1996.
After representing Pakistan for nearly seven years (1967-1974), the footballer also played professionally for the Emirates FC in Abu Dhabi for five years.
Later, Baloch provided coaching services in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for five years.