 
entertainment
Friday Oct 28 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry kicking King Charles ‘where its weak’, experts warn

By
Web Desk

Friday Oct 28, 2022

File Footage

Prince Harry’s “poisoned pen is about to unleash” overwhelming hurt over King Charles, “right where it hurts.”

Royal commentator and expert Dan Wootton issued these insights.

He made the claims in his most recent interview with the Mail Online.

In the new piece he began by admitting, “What's unconscionable to me is that Harry can't put to one side his petty grudges to support his father as he tries to protect the future of the monarchy at a time of great uncertainty for the institution itself as the UK is in the midst of the sort of political instability and social turmoil not seen for decades.”

“But I fear King Charles and his courtiers are right to be concerned about what his son's poisoned pen is about to unleash.”

“Or to be more accurate, the pen of ghostwriter J.R. Moehringer who the New York Times reports 'is known for probing the tensions inherent in father-son relationships'.”

More From Entertainment:

King Charles likely to break another royal tradition for Kate Middleton

King Charles likely to break another royal tradition for Kate Middleton
Kanye West new divorce lawyer drops him as he gets cancelled over antisemitism

Kanye West new divorce lawyer drops him as he gets cancelled over antisemitism

King Charles III 'damaged Prince Harry by snubbing him at Queen funeral?

King Charles III 'damaged Prince Harry by snubbing him at Queen funeral?
King Charles ‘love child’ claims Princess Diana was aware of his existence

King Charles ‘love child’ claims Princess Diana was aware of his existence
JUST IN: Humayun Saeed first look from ‘The Crown’ revealed

JUST IN: Humayun Saeed first look from ‘The Crown’ revealed

Netizens believe Kanye West planned to cut ties with all partnerships: Report

Netizens believe Kanye West planned to cut ties with all partnerships: Report
Prince Harry becoming a Kardashian HUNGRY for Hollywood coin’

Prince Harry becoming a Kardashian HUNGRY for Hollywood coin’
Prince Harry slammed by biographer for ‘not behaving with compassion’

Prince Harry slammed by biographer for ‘not behaving with compassion’
'Daredevil: Born Again': Everything we know so far

'Daredevil: Born Again': Everything we know so far

King Charles unbothered as Prince Harry’s memoir title, release date confirmed

King Charles unbothered as Prince Harry’s memoir title, release date confirmed
Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone starring 'Fighter' gets another release date

Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone starring 'Fighter' gets another release date
Drew Barrymore dishes on her daughter’s friendship with Harper Beckham

Drew Barrymore dishes on her daughter’s friendship with Harper Beckham