Prince Harry kicking King Charles ‘where its weak’, experts warn

File Footage

Prince Harry’s “poisoned pen is about to unleash” overwhelming hurt over King Charles, “right where it hurts.”



Royal commentator and expert Dan Wootton issued these insights.

He made the claims in his most recent interview with the Mail Online.

In the new piece he began by admitting, “What's unconscionable to me is that Harry can't put to one side his petty grudges to support his father as he tries to protect the future of the monarchy at a time of great uncertainty for the institution itself as the UK is in the midst of the sort of political instability and social turmoil not seen for decades.”

“But I fear King Charles and his courtiers are right to be concerned about what his son's poisoned pen is about to unleash.”

“Or to be more accurate, the pen of ghostwriter J.R. Moehringer who the New York Times reports 'is known for probing the tensions inherent in father-son relationships'.”