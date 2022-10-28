 
entertainment
Friday Oct 28 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince William drops plans to attend World Cup in Qatar amid human rights row

Prince William will not travel to Qatar to watch England play in the World Cup amid growing concerns over the country’s human rights record, a report as claimed.

The Prince of Wales, who is President of the Football Association, was expected to attend the games next month with England's first match against Iran on November 21st.

A source close to the future King has told The Sun that he no longer will attend the tournament due to his busy schedule.

Meanwhile, Qatar has received severe backlash for the conditions for stadium workers and the country's criminalization of same-sex relationships.

It has also been reported that Amnesty International has urged FIFA to pay at least £350 million of compensation to Qatar stadium workers for the 'human rights abuses' they have been subjected to.

Prince William, on the other hand, has been an advocate for LGBTQ rights. In 2016, he became the first royal to appear on the cover of gay magazine, Attitude.

William told the magazine at the time, “No one should be bullied for their sexuality.”

