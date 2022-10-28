 
pakistan
Friday Oct 28 2022
By
Web Desk

Armed groups led by PTI leaders to create chaos during long march, report warns govt

By
Web Desk

Friday Oct 28, 2022

Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan (C) addresses his supporters during an anti-government long march towards Islamabad to demand early elections, in Lahore on October 28, 2022. — AFP/File
Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan (C) addresses his supporters during an anti-government long march towards Islamabad to demand early elections, in Lahore on October 28, 2022. — AFP/File 

  • Report warns govt of chaos ensuing amid long march.
  • Punjab CM Office facilitating criminal elements, sources share.
  • Report states terror groups could use situation to their advantage.

LAHORE: As the PTI's much-awaited long march is underway, the government has received a report indicating fears of armed groups participating in the party's rally.

According to sources, reports of most wanted and criminal elements joining the long march have been received.

Fears of these subversive elements causing trouble and deteriorating the law and order situation have also been reported, as per the sources.

Sources said that these disruptive gangs are being led by PTI leaders Ali Amin Gandapur, Shehryar Afridi, and Qasim Suri. Earlier as well, during PTI's long marches, armed men and weapons were seized as stated in the report.

As per the source, the Chief Minister's Office in Punjab is being used to facilitate criminal elements. Under the patronage of the Punjab government, the report highlighted that it may be difficult to control the law and order situation.

The danger of armed groups arriving in the march from Gujrat, Lahore's suburbs, Attock, Peshawar, Gujar Garhi, Bara, and Badaber exists as the march moves ahead, according to sources.

The report stated that terrorist organisations can also take advantage of the situation under such circumstances.

It should be noted that the PTI's long march, led by party Chairman Imran Khan, began from Lahore's Liberty Chowk earlier this morning and has started moving toward Islamabad.

More From Pakistan:

Intruder attacks husband of top US Democrat with hammer

Intruder attacks husband of top US Democrat with hammer
Told workers to chant 'ghari chor' slogans whenever they see Imran Khan: Rana Sanaullah

Told workers to chant 'ghari chor' slogans whenever they see Imran Khan: Rana Sanaullah
PTI MPA Khurram Laghari takes U-turn, claims to stand with Imran Khan

PTI MPA Khurram Laghari takes U-turn, claims to stand with Imran Khan
Malala Yousafzai poses with tennis queens Venus and Serena Williams in throwback snapshot

Malala Yousafzai poses with tennis queens Venus and Serena Williams in throwback snapshot
Govt to reopen schools in Sindh's flood-hit areas: minister

Govt to reopen schools in Sindh's flood-hit areas: minister
UNICEF sees more climate disasters in Pakistan after cataclysmic floods

UNICEF sees more climate disasters in Pakistan after cataclysmic floods
Imran Khan becomes Indian journalist's 'most favourite' for anti-establishment remarks

Imran Khan becomes Indian journalist's 'most favourite' for anti-establishment remarks
Rana Sanaullah rejects Azam Swati's allegations 'defaming' state institutions

Rana Sanaullah rejects Azam Swati's allegations 'defaming' state institutions

Angry mob lynches 2 men after child abduction rumours in Karachi's Machhar Colony

Angry mob lynches 2 men after child abduction rumours in Karachi's Machhar Colony
FO denies writing to Dubai authorities for Arshad Sharif's handover

FO denies writing to Dubai authorities for Arshad Sharif's handover
Pakistan trying to restore relations with US: PM Shehbaz Sharif

Pakistan trying to restore relations with US: PM Shehbaz Sharif
Ahmed Jawad quits as PM’s digital media focal person

Ahmed Jawad quits as PM’s digital media focal person