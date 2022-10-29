 
entertainment
Saturday Oct 29 2022
By
Web Desk

Netflix series 'The Witcher: Blood Origin': release date, teaser and more

By
Web Desk

Saturday Oct 29, 2022

The Witcher: Blood Origin is all set to release
'The Witcher: Blood Origin' is all set to release

The Witcher: Blood origin is one of the highly-anticipated series coming this year in Christmas.

Throughout the beginning of 2022, The Witcher prequel series was in development and now it is finally being released on December 25, 2022.

According to What's on Netflix, the show is based on series of books written by Andrzej Sapkowski, which also inspired a video game.

The show is set on the Continent, 1200 years before the events of the main series. The story centers around how the worlds of monsters, men and elves merged into one and the first Witcher emerged.

Sophia Brown, Laurence O’Fuarain and Jacob Collins-Levy were the first three to be announced joining the cast.

The other cast includes, Michelle Yeoh, Dylan Moran, Lenny Henry , Nathaniel Curtis, Francesca Mills, Huw Novelli, Lizzie Annis, Zach Wyatt, Aidan O’Callaghan, Minnie Driver, Faoileann Cunningham, Kim Adis, Daniel Fathers, Hebe Beardsall, and Isla Gie.

Filming for the four-episode series began in August 16th, 2021 and will finish at November 21st, 2021.

During the initial stage, the filming took place in the South of Iceland but later moved to the United Kingdom.

Check out the teaser:



More From Entertainment:

Rock 'n' roll pioneer Jerry Lee Lewis, known as 'The Killer,' dies

Rock 'n' roll pioneer Jerry Lee Lewis, known as 'The Killer,' dies
Disney introduces first plus-size heroine in short film ‘Reflect’

Disney introduces first plus-size heroine in short film ‘Reflect’
Taylor Swift recalls AWKWARD first meeting with Eddie Redmayne

Taylor Swift recalls AWKWARD first meeting with Eddie Redmayne
Pete Davidson feels bad for Kim Kardashian amid Kanye West controversy

Pete Davidson feels bad for Kim Kardashian amid Kanye West controversy
Netflix true crime documentary series and limited shows: Check out the list of 10

Netflix true crime documentary series and limited shows: Check out the list of 10
Matthew Perry gets candid about his insecurities regarding women he's dated

Matthew Perry gets candid about his insecurities regarding women he's dated
The Crown star Jonathan Pryce ‘hugely disappointed’ by fellow artists and Judi Dench remarks

The Crown star Jonathan Pryce ‘hugely disappointed’ by fellow artists and Judi Dench remarks
Quentin Tarantino's surprising reaction to Kanye West’s ‘Django Unchained’ claim

Quentin Tarantino's surprising reaction to Kanye West’s ‘Django Unchained’ claim
Kanye West back on Twitter after being suspended for anti-Semitic remarks

Kanye West back on Twitter after being suspended for anti-Semitic remarks
Millie Bobby Brown reflects on her friendship with Mariah Carey: ‘a guiding light’

Millie Bobby Brown reflects on her friendship with Mariah Carey: ‘a guiding light’
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen split after 13-year marriage

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen split after 13-year marriage
Khloe Kardashian gets into Halloween spirit with ‘girlie kittens’ daughter True and niece

Khloe Kardashian gets into Halloween spirit with ‘girlie kittens’ daughter True and niece