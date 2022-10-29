Netflix series 'The Witcher: Blood Origin': release date, teaser and more

'The Witcher: Blood Origin' is all set to release

The Witcher: Blood origin is one of the highly-anticipated series coming this year in Christmas.

Throughout the beginning of 2022, The Witcher prequel series was in development and now it is finally being released on December 25, 2022.

According to What's on Netflix, the show is based on series of books written by Andrzej Sapkowski, which also inspired a video game.

The show is set on the Continent, 1200 years before the events of the main series. The story centers around how the worlds of monsters, men and elves merged into one and the first Witcher emerged.

Sophia Brown, Laurence O’Fuarain and Jacob Collins-Levy were the first three to be announced joining the cast.



The other cast includes, Michelle Yeoh, Dylan Moran, Lenny Henry , Nathaniel Curtis, Francesca Mills, Huw Novelli, Lizzie Annis, Zach Wyatt, Aidan O’Callaghan, Minnie Driver, Faoileann Cunningham, Kim Adis, Daniel Fathers, Hebe Beardsall, and Isla Gie.

Filming for the four-episode series began in August 16th, 2021 and will finish at November 21st, 2021.

During the initial stage, the filming took place in the South of Iceland but later moved to the United Kingdom.

