 
pakistan
Saturday Oct 29 2022
By
Web Desk

London police arrest PTI supporter Shayan Ali outside Avenfield apartment

By
Web Desk

Saturday Oct 29, 2022

PTI supporter Shayan Ali and London police. —Screen grab/ Murtaza Ali Twitter
PTI supporter Shayan Ali and London police. —Screen grab/ Murtaza Ali Twitter 

Police arrested PTI supporter Shayan Ali outside PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif’s residence Avenfield apartments in London, Geo News reported.

PTI supporters gathered outside Nawaz Sharif’s residence, Avenfield Apartments, and launched a protest to show solidarity with the PTI long march that kicked off from Lahore on Friday.

In reaction, PML-N supporters also gathered outside the Avenfield apartment to show solidarity with Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz and chanted a slogan against PTI.

Meanwhile, London police arrested PTI supporter Shayan Ali after a scuffle broke out between PTI supporters and Nawaz Sharif’s security guard.

Later, police released Shayan Ali and said that it was a temporary detainment.

