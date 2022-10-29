FIA summons Shah Mehmood Qureshi to probe cypher audio leak

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi speaks during a joint news conference in Kabul, Afghanistan, December 15, 2018.— REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail/Files

Ex PM Imran Khan would be summoned for recording his statement in final stage of probe.

Former foreign secretary Sohail Mehmood has also appeared before FIA for inquiry.

Ex PM Imran Khan's principal secretary Azam Khan has not appeared yet before FIA.

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Friday summoned ex-foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi regarding an investigation of leaked cypher audios, Geo News reported.



The corruption watchdog is investigating the audio leaks allegedly featuring Imran Khan and other PTI leaders in a discussion about a US cypher on the orders of the federal cabinet.

The PTI chairman, Asad Umar, and then-principal secretary Azam were allegedly heard discussing the US cypher and how to use it in their interest, in the two audio leaks that surfaced recently.

According to the sources, Shah Mehmood Qureshi was summoned to be present on November 1 in FIA headquarters at 12 O clock.

Sources in the FIA informed The News that former Prime Minister Imran Khan would be summoned to record his statement in the final stage of the probe.

The FIA had also issued summons to Azam Khan, Principal Secretary to former Prime Minister Imran Khan and former Foreign Secretary Sohail Mehmood to appear before the inquiry team on October 28.

The former secretary reached the FIA headquarters at the given time and answered questions, but Azam Khan did not show up for the third time.

In the first audio leak that emerged last month, Imran was heard directing Azam to "just play" with the cypher, and responding to this, the latter advised the ex-premier that they can fake the minutes of a meeting with Qureshi and foreign secretary Sohail Mehmood to bring the cypher on record.

On September 30, the federal cabinet took notice of the matter and constituted a committee to probe the contents of the audio leaks. The committee recommended legal action over the audio leaks purportedly featuring Imran Khan, Azam Khan and others on October 1.