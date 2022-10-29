 
pakistan
Saturday Oct 29 2022
By
Web Desk

Rana Sanaullah asks Imran Khan to hold talks with PDM unconditionally

By
Web Desk

Saturday Oct 29, 2022

Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan. PID
Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan. PID

Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan has asked Imran Khan to sit with the PDM leadership unconditionally hours after the PTI's long march got off the ground from Lahore's Liberty Chowk on Friday.

Sparring with social media users, the federal minister said, "The talks are possible only when Imran Khan Niazi behaves like a politician." 

In order to bring any improvement to Pakistan, he urged Imran Khan to unconditionally call the leadership of the PDM and sit down with them to discuss the matter.

According to Rana Sanaullah, elections will be held after the current assembly's constitutional term comes to a conclusion. There are around 10 to 12 thousand people participating in Imran Khan's long march with merely almost 600 vehicles, he said.

He said that Prime Minister Shehebaz Sharif has formed a committee to oversee the long march. The government has no right to prevent them from staging a protest if Imran Niazi wants to do it in a peaceful manner, he said. 

However, the government will use all its force to stop a siege of Islamabad if the PTI tries to, he said.

The interior minister took a jibe at Imran Khan, saying that Khan is a strange man who understands neither politics nor democracy.

He asked Imran Khan to change his attitude and sit with political parties given the fact that the country is beset with devastation caused by massive flooding. He called upon Imran Khan to come down to talks as the country's economy lies in tatters with people infuriated over electricity bills.

"Unless we provide relief to the people, the same situation will continue," he said.

Rana Sana said that although the PML-N wanted to announce the general elections, the party had to go with the democratic opinion of other parties.

More From Pakistan:

ECP summons Imran Khan for violating code of conduct in Kurram

ECP summons Imran Khan for violating code of conduct in Kurram
Punjab CM directs fool-proof security for PTI's long march

Punjab CM directs fool-proof security for PTI's long march
PPP Raza Rabbani proposes President Alvi's impeachment

PPP Raza Rabbani proposes President Alvi's impeachment
FIA summons Shah Mehmood Qureshi to probe cypher audio leak

FIA summons Shah Mehmood Qureshi to probe cypher audio leak
Not coming to Pakistan for Arshad Sharif's murder probe: ARY's Salman Iqbal

Not coming to Pakistan for Arshad Sharif's murder probe: ARY's Salman Iqbal
Imran Khan seeks no intervention, says Shah Mehmood Qureshi

Imran Khan seeks no intervention, says Shah Mehmood Qureshi
London police arrest PTI supporter Shayan Ali outside Avenfield apartment

London police arrest PTI supporter Shayan Ali outside Avenfield apartment
Intruder attacks husband of top US Democrat with hammer

Intruder attacks husband of top US Democrat with hammer
Armed groups led by PTI leaders to create chaos during long march, report warns govt

Armed groups led by PTI leaders to create chaos during long march, report warns govt
Told workers to chant 'ghari chor' slogans whenever they see Imran Khan: Rana Sanaullah

Told workers to chant 'ghari chor' slogans whenever they see Imran Khan: Rana Sanaullah
PTI MPA Khurram Laghari takes U-turn, claims to stand with Imran Khan

PTI MPA Khurram Laghari takes U-turn, claims to stand with Imran Khan
Malala Yousafzai poses with tennis queens Venus and Serena Williams in throwback snapshot

Malala Yousafzai poses with tennis queens Venus and Serena Williams in throwback snapshot