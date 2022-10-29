Rana Sanaullah asks Imran Khan to hold talks with PDM unconditionally

Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan. PID

Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan has asked Imran Khan to sit with the PDM leadership unconditionally hours after the PTI's long march got off the ground from Lahore's Liberty Chowk on Friday.

Sparring with social media users, the federal minister said, "The talks are possible only when Imran Khan Niazi behaves like a politician."

In order to bring any improvement to Pakistan, he urged Imran Khan to unconditionally call the leadership of the PDM and sit down with them to discuss the matter.

According to Rana Sanaullah, elections will be held after the current assembly's constitutional term comes to a conclusion. There are around 10 to 12 thousand people participating in Imran Khan's long march with merely almost 600 vehicles, he said.

He said that Prime Minister Shehebaz Sharif has formed a committee to oversee the long march. The government has no right to prevent them from staging a protest if Imran Niazi wants to do it in a peaceful manner, he said.

However, the government will use all its force to stop a siege of Islamabad if the PTI tries to, he said.

The interior minister took a jibe at Imran Khan, saying that Khan is a strange man who understands neither politics nor democracy.

He asked Imran Khan to change his attitude and sit with political parties given the fact that the country is beset with devastation caused by massive flooding. He called upon Imran Khan to come down to talks as the country's economy lies in tatters with people infuriated over electricity bills.

"Unless we provide relief to the people, the same situation will continue," he said.

Rana Sana said that although the PML-N wanted to announce the general elections, the party had to go with the democratic opinion of other parties.