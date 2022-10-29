 
BTS' Jin rules iTunes chart with first-ever single 'The Astronaut'

BTS’ Jin is breaking new iTunes charts across the world with his new solo single after a day of its release.

On October 29, Soompi reported that BTS Jin's first-ever single The Astronaut soared to the top of the iTunes chart around the world.

According to the Jin label Big Hit Entertainment, The Astronaut spot in the No.1 position on the iTunes Top song chart in at least 97 different countries.

The Astronaut rules over iTune's Top song chart in countries including the United States, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, and Canada.

In addition, The Astronaut surpassed the 15.3 million views mark in just the first 20 hours of release and sold more than 7 lac copies on its first-day release.

The Astronaut was released on October 28, 2022.

